THIS IS US Renewed by NBC for 2 More Seasons

January 19, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: this is us, TV Shows

NBC has renewed “This Is Us” for two additional seasons of 18 episodes each, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour presentation.

One review of the pilot, Variety critic Sonia Soraiya applauded the cast and noted the appeal of the show’s “unabashedly emotional drama done right.” She wrote that the dramedy “manages to both craft an intimate series of portraits and stitch them together,” allowing “the viewer to marvel at the beauty and mystery of life — at the surprising little grace notes of fate and commonality that bind us together — while getting to know the major characters and their difficulties.”

The show ranks as the top new network series of the season, and received three Golden Globes nominations, including a best drama nod in the highly-competitive category the first for NBC in 10 years.

