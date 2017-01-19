St. Louis Blues Blood Drive

Do you bleed blue? How about O, AB, B negative and A negative? If so, then join the St. Louis Blues on February 1st from 1-7 p.m. to help donate blood and show your team spirit!
Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designd Blues T-shirt, while supplies last.
Find a time and location near you:
Ballwin
1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive
Richmond Heights
The Heights, 8001 Dale Avenue
Fenton
Riverchase – 990 Horan
Imperial
Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge – 1515 Miller Road
Hazelwood
St. Louis Outlet Mall, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd.
St. Peters
Calvary Church – 3898 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Collinsville
American Legion Post 365 – 1022 Vandalia
St. Louis
Painters District Council 58, 2501 59th Street
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a shortage. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: Blues or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)