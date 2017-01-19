St. Louis Blues Blood Drive

January 19, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: blood drives, donor, Red Cross, St. Louis Blues

Do you bleed blue? How about O, AB, B negative and A negative? If so, then join the St. Louis Blues on February 1st from 1-7 p.m. to help donate blood and show your team spirit!

Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designd Blues T-shirt, while supplies last.

Find a time and location near you:

Ballwin
1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive

Richmond Heights
The Heights, 8001 Dale Avenue

Fenton
Riverchase – 990 Horan

Imperial
Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge – 1515 Miller Road

Hazelwood
St. Louis Outlet Mall, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd.

St. Peters 
Calvary Church – 3898 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Collinsville
American Legion Post 365 – 1022 Vandalia

St. Louis
Painters District Council 58, 2501 59th Street

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a shortage. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: Blues or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live