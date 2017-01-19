Ellen DeGeneres Makes History at the People’s Choice Awards

Trish January 19, 2017 10:32 AM
Ellen DeGeneres made history at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night by becoming the most-decorated winner in the show’s history. Ellen brought her total award count to 20 by being recognized as Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice for Finding Dory. The animated movie was also recognized as the Favorite Movie.

 

Joel McHale was the host. Here’s the opening monologue:

And some of the winners (click here for the full list):

  • Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
  • Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
  • Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
  • Favorite Action Movie: Deadpool
  • Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
  • Favorite Dramatic Movie: Me Before You
  • Favorite Comedic Movie: Bad Moms
  • Favorite Movie: Finding Dory
  • Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
  • Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
  • Favorite Thriller Movie: The Girl on the Train
  • Favorite TV Show: Outlander
  • Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan
  • Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us
  • Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
