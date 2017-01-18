Will & Grace Officially Returning to NBC!

Trish January 18, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Debra Messing, NBC, Sean Hayes, TV, Will & Grace

After months of rumors, NBC announced today that Will & Grace is officially returning to TV. The cast—Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally—are all returning to the show, which originally ran from 1998 to 2006 and has been picked for 10 episodes beginning later this year. “We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC’s Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.” Read more here.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live