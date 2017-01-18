Will & Grace Officially Returning to NBC!

After months of rumors, NBC announced today that Will & Grace is officially returning to TV. The cast—Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally—are all returning to the show, which originally ran from 1998 to 2006 and has been picked for 10 episodes beginning later this year. “We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC’s Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.” Read more here.
Trish January 18, 2017 12:31 PM
