These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Foods, According to Customers

For those who are loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers, this is basically the supermarket’s version of the Emmys.

Every year the grocery store chain hosts a Customer Choice Award survey to see what its customers are loving — and the results are in. Now in its 8th year, some products have remained on top (Mandarin Orange Chicken) and some new products are taking flight (Pumpkin Butter!).

While most of the favorited products are available year-round, some are only available seasonally (items are noted with an asterisk), so stock up when the time is right.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Favorite Overall:

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners Up:

Cookie Butter

Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese

Triple Ginger Snaps

Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate

Favorite Bakery:

Soft Pretzel Stick

Runners Up:

Almond Ring Danish

Sourdough Bread

Kringle*

Organic French Baguette

Favorite Beverage:

Spiced Cider

Runners Up:

Triple Ginger Brew*

Winter Wassail*

100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider*

100% Cranberry Juice

Favorite Candy:

Dark Chocolate PB Cups

Runners Up:

Dark Choc Covered Almonds

Scandinavian Swimmers

English Toffee*

Dark Choc Sea Salt Caramels

Favorite Cheese:

Unexpected Cheddar

Runners Up:

Triple Creme Brie

1000 Day Gouda

Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese

Goat Cheese Log

Favorite Coffee:

Cold Brew Coffee

Runners Up:

French Roast Coffee

Wintry Blend*

Kona Coffee

Joe’s Dark

Favorite Condiment:

Organic Ketchup

Runners Up:

Green Dragon Hot Sauce

Thai Sweet Chile Sauce

Aioli Garlic Mustard

Hatch Valley Salsa

Favorite Frozen:

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners Up:

Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese

Riced Cauliflower

Hatch Chile Mac ‘n Cheese

Chocolate Croissants

Favorite Home/Bath:

Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo

Runners Up:

Coconut Body Butter

Pumpkin Body Butter

Head To Toe Balm

Lavender Dryer Sachets

Favorite Meat (less):

Soy Chorizo

Runners Up:

Meatless Meatballs

Ground Turkey

Chicken Sausage

Grass Fed Ground Angus Beef

Favorite Produce:

Bananas

Runners Up:

Avocados

Brussels Sprouts

Riced Cauliflower

Arugula

Favorite Salad:

Arugula

Runners Up:

Baby Spinach

Cruciferous Crunch

Butter Lettuce

Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies

Favorite Snack:

Peanut Butter Pretzels

Runners Up:

Organic Corn Chip Dippers

Plantain Chips

World’s Puffiest White Cheddar

Kettle Corn

Favorite Pumpkin:

Pumpkin Butter

Runners Up:

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*

Organic Canned Pumpkin*

This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar

Click here to read more!