These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Foods, According to Customers

For those who are loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers, this is basically the supermarket’s version of the Emmys.
Every year the grocery store chain hosts a Customer Choice Award survey to see what its customers are loving — and the results are in. Now in its 8th year, some products have remained on top (Mandarin Orange Chicken) and some new products are taking flight (Pumpkin Butter!).
While most of the favorited products are available year-round, some are only available seasonally (items are noted with an asterisk), so stock up when the time is right.
The full list of winners can be found below:
Favorite Overall:
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners Up:
Cookie Butter
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
Triple Ginger Snaps
Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate
Favorite Bakery:
Soft Pretzel Stick
Runners Up:
Almond Ring Danish
Sourdough Bread
Kringle*
Organic French Baguette
Favorite Beverage:
Spiced Cider
Runners Up:
Triple Ginger Brew*
Winter Wassail*
100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider*
100% Cranberry Juice
Favorite Candy:
Dark Chocolate PB Cups
Runners Up:
Dark Choc Covered Almonds
Scandinavian Swimmers
English Toffee*
Dark Choc Sea Salt Caramels
Favorite Cheese:
Unexpected Cheddar
Runners Up:
Triple Creme Brie
1000 Day Gouda
Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese
Goat Cheese Log
Favorite Coffee:
Cold Brew Coffee
Runners Up:
French Roast Coffee
Wintry Blend*
Kona Coffee
Joe’s Dark
Favorite Condiment:
Organic Ketchup
Runners Up:
Green Dragon Hot Sauce
Thai Sweet Chile Sauce
Aioli Garlic Mustard
Hatch Valley Salsa
Favorite Frozen:
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners Up:
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
Riced Cauliflower
Hatch Chile Mac ‘n Cheese
Chocolate Croissants
Favorite Home/Bath:
Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo
Runners Up:
Coconut Body Butter
Pumpkin Body Butter
Head To Toe Balm
Lavender Dryer Sachets
Favorite Meat (less):
Soy Chorizo
Runners Up:
Meatless Meatballs
Ground Turkey
Chicken Sausage
Grass Fed Ground Angus Beef
Favorite Produce:
Bananas
Runners Up:
Avocados
Brussels Sprouts
Riced Cauliflower
Arugula
Favorite Salad:
Arugula
Runners Up:
Baby Spinach
Cruciferous Crunch
Butter Lettuce
Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies
Favorite Snack:
Peanut Butter Pretzels
Runners Up:
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
Plantain Chips
World’s Puffiest White Cheddar
Kettle Corn
Favorite Pumpkin:
Pumpkin Butter
Runners Up:
Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*
Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*
Organic Canned Pumpkin*
This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar