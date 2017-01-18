These Are the Best Trader Joe’s Foods, According to Customers

For those who are loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers, this is basically the supermarket’s version of the Emmys.

Every year the grocery store chain hosts a Customer Choice Award survey to see what its customers are loving — and the results are in. Now in its 8th year, some products have remained on top (Mandarin Orange Chicken) and some new products are taking flight (Pumpkin Butter!).

While most of the favorited products are available year-round, some are only available seasonally (items are noted with an asterisk), so stock up when the time is right.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Favorite Overall:
Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners Up:
Cookie Butter
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
Triple Ginger Snaps
Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate

Favorite Bakery:
Soft Pretzel Stick

Runners Up:
Almond Ring Danish
Sourdough Bread
Kringle*
Organic French Baguette

Favorite Beverage:
Spiced Cider

Runners Up:
Triple Ginger Brew*
Winter Wassail*
100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider*
100% Cranberry Juice

Favorite Candy:
Dark Chocolate PB Cups

Runners Up:
Dark Choc Covered Almonds
Scandinavian Swimmers
English Toffee*
Dark Choc Sea Salt Caramels

Favorite Cheese:
Unexpected Cheddar

Runners Up:
Triple Creme Brie
1000 Day Gouda
Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese
Goat Cheese Log

Favorite Coffee:
Cold Brew Coffee

Runners Up:
French Roast Coffee
Wintry Blend*
Kona Coffee
Joe’s Dark

Favorite Condiment:
Organic Ketchup

Runners Up:
Green Dragon Hot Sauce
Thai Sweet Chile Sauce
Aioli Garlic Mustard
Hatch Valley Salsa

Favorite Frozen:
Mandarin Orange Chicken

Runners Up:
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
Riced Cauliflower
Hatch Chile Mac ‘n Cheese
Chocolate Croissants

Favorite Home/Bath:
Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo

Runners Up:
Coconut Body Butter
Pumpkin Body Butter
Head To Toe Balm
Lavender Dryer Sachets

Favorite Meat (less):
Soy Chorizo

Runners Up:
Meatless Meatballs
Ground Turkey
Chicken Sausage
Grass Fed Ground Angus Beef

Favorite Produce:
Bananas

Runners Up:
Avocados
Brussels Sprouts
Riced Cauliflower
Arugula

Favorite Salad:
Arugula

Runners Up:
Baby Spinach
Cruciferous Crunch
Butter Lettuce
Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies

Favorite Snack:
Peanut Butter Pretzels

Runners Up:
Organic Corn Chip Dippers
Plantain Chips
World’s Puffiest White Cheddar
Kettle Corn

Favorite Pumpkin:
Pumpkin Butter

Runners Up:
Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*
Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix*
Organic Canned Pumpkin*
This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar

Listen Live