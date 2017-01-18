List of Most Annoying Airplane Passengers

The most annoying people on airplane’s……. seat kickers, according to Expedia’s fourth annual airplane etiquette study. “A prevailing theme across all four years of the study is the importance people place on the sanctity of their personal space within the tight confines of an airplane,” Expedia spokesman Dave McNamee says. The good news? “A sizable majority of Americans–70-80 percent of people–consider their fellow passengers to be ‘considerate,'” he notes. Here’s the list:
- The Rear Seat Kicker (cited by 64% of respondents)
- Inattentive Parents (59%)
- The Aromatic Passenger (55%) (smelling bad or wearing too much cologne is a no-no!)
- The Audio Insensitive (49%) (don’t talk too loud or make lots of noises, it’s annoying!)
- The Boozer (49%)
- Chatty Cathy (40%)
- The Queue Jumper (35%) (Rushing to deplane like your time is more important…ugh)
- Seat-Back Guy (35%)
- The Armrest Hog (34%)
- Pungent Foodies (30%) (If your food is smelly, don’t bring it on the plane!)
- The Undresser (28%) (um..yes. And don’t take off your socks!)
- The Amorous (28%)
- The Mad Bladder (22%)
- The Single and Ready to Mingle (18%)
Read more on the study here.