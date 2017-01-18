‘Barefoot Contessa’ Visits St. Louis’ Crown Candy Kitchen

January 18, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: BLT, Cooking, Crown Candy Kitchen, Ina Garten, St. Louis

Ina Garten, known for her “Barefoot Contessa” cookbook and cooking television show on the Food Network, is on the road! One of her stops…St. Louis, of course!

While in the city, Garten stopped by a St. Louis landmark, Crown Candy Kitchen and enjoyed the one and only heart-stopping BLT sandwich!

The ultimate BLT @ Crown Candy Kitchen in St Louis! Thank you @dhmeyer !!

A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Adam Richman, host of Travel Channel’s “Best Sandwich in America,” named Crown Candy’s BLT sandwich, one of the best in America!

To say Ms. Garten made a great decision for lunch is an understatement!

Garten will be in town this evening at the Peabody Opera House to share stories that bring you behind the scenes of life in the Hamptons, filming her television show, writing bestselling cookbooks. An audience Q&A will directly follow the interview.

For more ticket information click here! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live