‘Barefoot Contessa’ Visits St. Louis’ Crown Candy Kitchen

Ina Garten, known for her “Barefoot Contessa” cookbook and cooking television show on the Food Network, is on the road! One of her stops…St. Louis, of course!

While in the city, Garten stopped by a St. Louis landmark, Crown Candy Kitchen and enjoyed the one and only heart-stopping BLT sandwich!

The ultimate BLT @ Crown Candy Kitchen in St Louis! Thank you @dhmeyer !! A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Adam Richman, host of Travel Channel’s “Best Sandwich in America,” named Crown Candy’s BLT sandwich, one of the best in America!

To say Ms. Garten made a great decision for lunch is an understatement!

Garten will be in town this evening at the Peabody Opera House to share stories that bring you behind the scenes of life in the Hamptons, filming her television show, writing bestselling cookbooks. An audience Q&A will directly follow the interview.

