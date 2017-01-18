‘Antiques Roadshow’ Coming To St. Louis in July

When the news broke this morning that the PBS Series, Antiques Roadshow was coming to St. Louis this summer, I knew Sue would have a strong reaction. (To call her merely a fan would be an understatement!)

The show will visit St. Louis on July 8th. The series, which seeks out and appraises heirlooms and antiques, will shoot segments for three one-hour episodes during the all-day event.

The episodes will air as part of the show’s 22nd broadcast season, due next year. Season 21 of “Antiques Roadshow” is currently airing at 7 p.m. Mondays on KETC (Channel 9).

Given the popularity of the show, getting your hands on tickets won’t be easy.

Now through April 10, you may submit your application online for an opportunity to be selected through a random drawing to receive two free tickets to one of the 2017 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events. It’s easy and will only take a couple of minutes. (Some restrictions apply — see Complete Rules.)

Once completed, you’ll receive a unique Application Number via email. That email will also include a link you can use to review your application and, if your ZIP code makes you eligible, add an online submission to our “Furniture Roundup” at any time through April 10. (See below for more details about the Furniture Roundup process).

Receipt of your Application Number does not indicate that you have won tickets yet. The Ticket Application process deadline is 11:59PM PT, Monday, April 10, 2017.

On or about April 17, 2017, ticket winners will be selected in a random drawing by a third party. All applicants will receive an email in early May with a link to our online Ticket Checker, which you can use to find out if you’ve won tickets.

Click Here to find out more.