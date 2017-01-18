41% of Women Don’t Want to Do Anything For Valentine’s Day

I’ve been married long enough (17 years) to spot a trap when I see one…

A new survey asked women their thoughts on Valentine’s Day this year . . . and 41% of women in relationships say they’re dreading it.

So how do you know if your significant other is one of those women who’s dreading it and doesn’t want presents and a big night out . . . or if she’s one of the 59% who ARE looking forward to it?

You don’t.

Plus, women may say they don’t want you to do anything special for Valentines Day, but trust me, they’re not telling the truth.

Therein lies the trap.

 

Here are a few more results from the survey . . .

 

1.  44% of women say they’re not expecting to get any gifts on Valentine’s Day.

 

2.  34% of women say they’d rather watch TV than…having a bit of crumpet.

 

3.  If you do have a bit of crumpet, 43% don’t want to try anything new.

 

4.  And 40% say the corniest thing you can do on Valentine’s Day is serenade them.  21% say the corniest move is putting rose petals on the bed.

 

 

 

