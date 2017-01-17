SURVEY: How Sick Does Your Kid Have to Be to Miss School?

Greg Hewitt January 17, 2017 8:41 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Keeping sick kids home from school

How sick do your kids have to be before you’ll let them stay home from school?

As the parent of three school-aged kids, I can accept a certain amount of variance in the answers here, but #5…seriously?

A new survey asked more than 1,400 parents if they’d still send their kids to school with these five symptoms.

 

1.  88% of parents said they’d still send their kid to school with a runny nose and a dry cough, as long as they didn’t have a fever.

 

2.  84% would still send them to school with red, watery eyes but no fever.

 

3.  51% said they’d still send them to school even if they DID have a slight fever, as long as they were acting normal.

 

4.  42% said they’d still send them to school if they’d THROWN UP, and didn’t have any other symptoms.  But only if they’d thrown up once.

 

5.  And 20% would still send them to school if they had diarrhea. (Wow…)

 

