SURVEY: How Sick Does Your Kid Have to Be to Miss School?

How sick do your kids have to be before you’ll let them stay home from school?

As the parent of three school-aged kids, I can accept a certain amount of variance in the answers here, but #5…seriously?

A new survey asked more than 1,400 parents if they’d still send their kids to school with these five symptoms.

1. 88% of parents said they’d still send their kid to school with a runny nose and a dry cough, as long as they didn’t have a fever.

2. 84% would still send them to school with red, watery eyes but no fever.

3. 51% said they’d still send them to school even if they DID have a slight fever, as long as they were acting normal.

4. 42% said they’d still send them to school if they’d THROWN UP, and didn’t have any other symptoms. But only if they’d thrown up once.

5. And 20% would still send them to school if they had diarrhea. (Wow…)

