STUDY: Gossiping Is Actually Good For You?

January 17, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Gossip, health, lifestyle, secrets

It may be bad for your karma to say terrible things about people behind their backs, but it’s GREAT for your health.

A new study from the University of Pavia in Italy found that gossiping about other people immediately makes your brain release more oxytocin.

And more oxytocin can help relieve stress . . . relieve pain . . . increase weight loss . . . fight depression . . . and make you generally happier.

The researchers found gossiping makes your brain release more oxytocin than any other type of conversation.  And they think it’s because it helps people instantly BOND more than any other type of conversation.

