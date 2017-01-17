Margot Robbie Totally Transforms Into Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie looks astonishingly like disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming film I, Tonya. The 26-year-old actress was photographed on the set of the film on Monday, donning frizzly blonde hair and high-waisted jeans. I, Tonya will look back at Harding’s 1994 attack of rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. The scandal saw Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hiring a hitman to brutally club Kerrigan in the knee before that year’s Winter Olympics. Harding avoided jail time by pleading guilty to hindering the prosecution.
NEW | Sorry for the late upload! Here's Margot on set as Tonya Harding in her new film ❤ I'm so excited to see her in this movie! → I, Tonya set photo, 2017 #margotrobbie #tonyaharding #sebastianstan #jeffgillooly #itonya #iceskater #harleenquinzel #harleyquinn #suicidesquad #gothamcitysirens #buckybarnes #jamesbuchanan #captainamerica #wintersoldier
Click here to read more.