Margot Robbie Totally Transforms Into Tonya Harding

January 17, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Margot Robbie, Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie looks astonishingly like disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the upcoming film I, Tonya. The 26-year-old actress was photographed on the set of the film on Monday, donning frizzly blonde hair and high-waisted jeans. I, Tonya will look  back at Harding’s 1994 attack of rival skater Nancy Kerrigan. The scandal saw Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hiring a hitman to brutally club Kerrigan in the knee before that year’s Winter Olympics. Harding avoided jail time by pleading guilty to hindering the prosecution.

Click here to read more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live