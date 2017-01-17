Listen to Win Tickets to KEZK’s Wine and Chocolate

Win: A pair of tickets to KEZK’s 9th annual Wine and Chocolate event, on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 6p-10p.

Contest Ends: Friday, January 20, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on Monday through Friday and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to KEZK’s 9th annual Wine and Chocolate event, on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 6p-10p.

Over 800 guests joined us last year in this train car factory that has been transformed into a world-class fine arts gallery. Overlooking the Missouri River, The Foundry Art Centre is located at 520 North Main Center, in the Frenchtown district of Historic St. Charles.

Hosted by 102.5 KEZK, the 9th annual Wine and Chocolate will once again feature an exclusive opportunity to sample products from the finest chocolatiers and vineyards, while enjoying various product booths and even participating in Wine Education sessions.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, Friday, January 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules.