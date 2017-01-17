7-Year-Old Taylor Swift Impression Goes Viral

January 17, 2017
A 7-year-old girl form the Philippines is going viral this week after she delivered a spot-on impression of Taylor Swift by singing her hit single “You Belong With Me.” On Saturday night, Xia Vigor competed on the Filipino reality show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, in which children perform songs in the vein of their favorite entertainers. Not only did Vigor perfectly imitate Swift’s voice and onstage mannerisms, but she also delivered a showstopping moment when she executed an amazing costume change from a drum majorette get-up to a slinky sequined minidress that’s very T-Swift.

 

