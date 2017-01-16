Planning a traditional wedding? Maybe you shouldn’t. As Bride reveals in the following list of eight things wedding guests secretly want at weddings, your nearest and dearest really want you to buck tradition with what you’re cooking up for the big day:
- Demystify the Dress Code. Attire wording on invitations has become an art unto itself, points out wedding planner Amy Shey Jacobs, President of Chandelier Events. “Festive Chic. Dress to the Nines. Beach Elegance. Dress to impress. But gone are the days of the simple, straightforward Black Tie.” She recommends going with Formal, Semiformal, Cocktail Attire, etc. or be prepared for questions when invites arrive.
- Do Away with Assigned Seats. Most wedding guests really wish the bride and groom wouldn’t assign specific seats at the dinner table during the wedding reception, notes wedding planner Sandy Malone, owner of Weddings in Vieques. “It’s enough to be assigned to sit at a specific table, but they definitely do not like being told where at the table to sit, especially if they’re not close with the other guests seated there or if the seating plan separates them from their own spouse or date.”
- Stop Playing Matchmaker. One thing your single guests really wish you wouldn’t do? Try to set them up with your cousin/frat brother/sorority sister (you get the point here) by seating them at the same table next to each other. Introduce them organically during cocktail hour instead.
- Invest in the Booze Instead of All the Other “Extras”. Guests secretly wish you’d get rid of the favors and sparkler exit and splurge on having liquor, beer and wine at the reception. “No one leaves a wedding yearning for that last piece of gold wrapped chocolate when instead that money could have been used to upgrade the bar,” says one expert.
- Don’t Interrupt the Party for the Cake Cutting. We know it’s important to you, however, to your guests? Not so much.
- Serve Scrumptious Late-Night Snacks. Think crowd pleasers! For example, in Southern California, the In-N-Out Burger Cookout Trailer is where it’s at.
- Help Them Get There Easily. In terms of invites, guests super-appreciate having all of the wedding details and any directions or maps included with the invitation. And if you can afford it, transportation to and from the wedding will always win over your crowd.
- Make the Dinner Reception Feel More Like a Party. This can be done in a variety of ways, says Anthony Navarro, founder of Liven It Up Events. “First, have the bar only closed for a short time. Normally, if you’re switching rooms from cocktail hour to dinner and dancing, the bar can close during this transition, but otherwise, should be open throughout the evening.” Second, have the band playing as your friends and family enter the room. Limit the number of speeches throughout dinner and keep them short and sweet, he suggests. “As opposed to offering a plated meal, set up food stations throughout your reception area but still have a seat, assigned or not.” This enables interaction and mingling and creates that coveted party atmosphere.