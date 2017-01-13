Wine Education

Learn how to enjoy wine at its best.

Wines can taste very different depending on how they’re served. Temperatures and aeration play key roles in enhancing wines flavors and aromas. In this seminar we’ll taste several different types of wine including red and white wines and both sweet and drier styles of wine. Topics of discussion will include tips on how to taste wine and identify the wines that you like. We’ll provide essential information on serving temperatures and what it means to allow the wine to breath. The seminar will also touch on wine and food pairing guidelines as well as helpful insider tips to enable the wine enthusiast to make easier choices with a restaurant wine list or in a retail store.

ABOUT: Ward on Wine

WardonWine.com is a one-stop, comprehensive resource for all things wine. Ward on Wine was founded on the theory that wine not only pairs well with food, but it also pairs well with people. Whether you are a novice just getting acquainted with wine, or a full blown oenophile, Ward on Wine can be a great friend, learning tool or reference. Let Ward on Wine be your guide on the journey to wine appreciation, enjoyment and knowledge.