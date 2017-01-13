Video: Farmer’s Barn Dance Goes Viral

January 13, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: barn, Cheap Thrills, Dancing, sia

Check out this farmer who’s getting some major attention, and not just from his goats.

Jay Lavery is a 50-year-old farmer from upstate New York, that decided to share his dance moves on Facebook and now he’s gone viral.

Lavery decided to dance to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” in his barn to warm up. He also said that he hopes this video inspires people to move in spite of pain and that it helps people smile this New Year.

The response to the video has blown up on Facebook and has been viewed almost 5 million times and shared 60,000 times, generating 57,000 likes and 14,000 comments.

Well it sure put a smile on our faces and we love his attitude for doing this!

