Video: Dog Saves Owner’s Life After He Slips in the Snow

January 13, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, man's best friend, snow accident

A Michigan man who slipped on the snow outside his home New Year’s Eve was kept warm in freezing temperatures for nearly a day by his dog.

Kelsey the golden retriever stayed by the side of her owner Bob for 20 hours in temperatures as low as 24 degrees after he fell and injured his neck getting a log for the fire, according to WPBN. “The last thing he remembers saying is telling Kelsey that he was so sorry, that he tried as hard as he could to stay alive,” Bob’s daughter Jenny said. “He wasn’t sure by the end. He remembers losing consciousness and kind of putting his head to the side and saying, ‘I gave it all I could give it’ and that was it.”

The pair was discovered about an hour after Bob lost consciousness by their neighbor Rick, who had come over to borrow some eggs.

Bob was taken to the hospital where he underwent neurosurgery with Dr. Chaim Colen. “I don’t think he would be living unless the dog were there,” Dr. Colen said. “The dog kept him warm. The dog kept his extremities warm. He didn’t have any frostbite and it was 24 degrees that night.”

Watch the clip below.
http://wfie.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=833554118;hostDomain=www.14news.com;playerWidth=630;playerHeight=355;isShowIcon=true;clipId=13023466;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=Station%2050;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixedTri-State News, Weather & Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live