Trish’s Dishes: Overnight French Toast

Trish January 13, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: breakfast, Food, french toast, Recipe, recipes, Trish's Dishes

My sister always makes this recipe for Christmas day breakfast. It’s sooo good! You can make this, put it in the fridge and bake when ready.  And we know everyone in the St. Louis area has the ingredients to make it judging by the empty shelves in the stores. Be safe and warm today!

 

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 (8 ounce) loaf crusty French bread, cut into bite-size pieces, or as needed
  • 2 cups milk
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, or as needed

 

  1. Grease a 9×12-inch baking dish.
  2. Stir 1 cup brown sugar and butter together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until butter melts and sugar dissolves into butter, 2 to 4 minutes. Pour into prepared baking dish and spread a 1 1/2- to 2-inch layer of bread pieces over the top.
  3. Beat milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; pour milk mixture over bread into the baking dish and move bread as necessary to ensure all bread is absorbing liquid. Sprinkle cinnamon over the top. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
  4. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove and discard plastic wrap from baking dish and sprinkle remaining brown sugar over the top of the bread mixture.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

 

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live