About Wine & Chocolate 2017

Wine & Chocolate returns to The Foundry Art Centre, February 17, 2017 from 6p-10p!

Tickets are now available for only $15 – get your tickets here.

Check out photos from last year’s event here

Over 800 guests joined us last year in this train car factory that has been transformed into a world-class fine arts gallery. Overlooking the Missouri River, The Foundry Art Centre is located at 520 North Main Center, in the Frenchtown district of Historic St. Charles.

Hosted by 102.5 KEZK, the 9th annual Wine and Chocolate will once again feature an exclusive opportunity to sample products from the finest chocolatiers and vineyards, while enjoying various product booths and even participating in Wine Education sessions.

Wine and Chocolate 2017 is brought to you in part by:

Partner with us! Click here to inquire about sponsorship opportunities – make sure to include your name, business, email address and phone number.