Restaurants Help ‘Dine Out For Matt Crosby’

It’s former Park Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby’s birthday, Thursday, and an organization is working to provide the injured officer with a wheelchair accessible home.

Ninety-eight total restaurants in the St. Louis, bi-state area are taking part in “Dine Out for Matt Crosby” today. Restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to help volunteers build a home to make Crosby’s life easier. It was six years ago when he was shot while on duty and is now paralyzed.

WEBSTER GROVES-

Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria, 10% all day

Sushi Station, 20% all day – dine in and carry out

Llywelyn’s Pub, 20% all day

Freddies Market, 10% all day – all sales

Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli, 10% all day

froYo, 10% all day

Highway 61 Roadhouse, 10% 4 pm-close

Jimmy John’s, 10% all day

Yolklore, 10% all day

ROCK HILL-

Trainwreck Saloon, 10% all day

Slider House, 20% all day PLUS a $2,500 donation

Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza, 10% all day

St. Louis Wing Company, 10% 5-9 pm

Hacienda, 10% 4-9 pm

El Indio, 10% all day

Katie’s Pizza, 20% all day

Farotto’s, 20% all day

St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory, 10%, 3-9 pm

WARSON WOODS-

Breadsmith, 50% all day

J Greene’s Pub, 10% all day

MAPLEWOOD-

Cousin Hugos, at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)

Boogaloo, 10% all day

KIRKWOOD-

Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, 10% all day

Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, 10% all day

The Wood Cask, 10% 3 pm- close

Kirkwood Brewhouse, 10% all day

Texas Roadhouse, 10% 4-10 pm

Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close

DES PERES-

Three Kings Public House, 10% all day

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 20% 4 pm-close

ST. LOUIS-

Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, 10% all day

THE HILL/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-

JJ Twigg’s, South Hampton 10% all day

Anthonino’s Taverna, 10% dinner hours

DOGTOWN-

Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar, 10% food (not bar) for lunch and dinner

MEHLVILLE-

Firehouse Bar & Grill, 10% all day

ST. PETERS-

Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 20% 3 pm-close

Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 10% all day

Gettermeier’s,10% all day

Three Families Restaurant, 20% 4 pm-close

UNIVERSITY CITY-

Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, 20% all day

BRENTWOOD-

Blue Sky, 10% all day

CLAYTON-

Barrister’s, 10% all day

Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close

FLORISSANT-

Cannolis, 10% all day

Hendels, 10% all day

Gettermeier’s, 10% all day

CREVE COUER-

Houlihan’s 10% all day

The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)

Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm-close

CHESTERFIELD-

Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 10% all day

TOWN & COUNTRY-

Rich and Charlies Restaurant, 10% all day, dine in or carry out

Rich and Charlies Pizza, 10% all day, carry out only (not delivery)

O’FALLON-

Blue Sky, 10% all day

WELDON SPRING-

Mattingly’s, 10% 10am-close

WENTZVILLE-

The Tattooed Dog, 10% all day

LAKE OF THE OZARKS-

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, 20% all day

