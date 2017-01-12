Restaurants Help ‘Dine Out For Matt Crosby’

January 12, 2017 10:42 AM
It’s former Park Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby’s birthday, Thursday, and an organization is working to provide the injured officer with a wheelchair accessible home.

Ninety-eight total restaurants in the St. Louis, bi-state area are taking part in “Dine Out for Matt Crosby” today. Restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to help volunteers build a home to make Crosby’s life easier. It was six years ago when he was shot while on duty and is now paralyzed.

WEBSTER GROVES-
Racanelli’s New York Pizzeria, 10% all day
Sushi Station, 20% all day – dine in and carry out
Llywelyn’s Pub, 20% all day
Freddies Market, 10% all day – all sales
Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli, 10% all day
froYo, 10% all day
Highway 61 Roadhouse, 10% 4 pm-close
Jimmy John’s, 10% all day
Yolklore, 10% all day

ROCK HILL-
Trainwreck Saloon, 10% all day
Slider House, 20% all day PLUS a $2,500 donation
Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza, 10% all day
St. Louis Wing Company, 10% 5-9 pm
Hacienda, 10% 4-9 pm
El Indio, 10% all day
Katie’s Pizza, 20% all day
Farotto’s, 20% all day
St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory, 10%, 3-9 pm

WARSON WOODS-
Breadsmith, 50% all day
J Greene’s Pub, 10% all day

MAPLEWOOD-
Cousin Hugos, at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
Boogaloo, 10% all day

KIRKWOOD-
Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, 10% all day
Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, 10% all day
The Wood Cask, 10% 3 pm- close
Kirkwood Brewhouse, 10% all day
Texas Roadhouse, 10% 4-10 pm
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close

DES PERES-
Three Kings Public House, 10% all day
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 20% 4 pm-close

ST. LOUIS-
Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, 10% all day

THE HILL/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-
JJ Twigg’s, South Hampton 10% all day
Anthonino’s Taverna, 10% dinner hours

DOGTOWN-
Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar, 10% food (not bar) for lunch and dinner

MEHLVILLE-
Firehouse Bar & Grill, 10% all day

ST. PETERS-
Parrot’s Bar & Grill, 20% 3 pm-close
Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 10% all day
Gettermeier’s,10% all day
Three Families Restaurant, 20% 4 pm-close

UNIVERSITY CITY-
Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, 20% all day

BRENTWOOD-
Blue Sky, 10% all day

CLAYTON-
Barrister’s, 10% all day
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm – close

FLORISSANT-
Cannolis, 10% all day
Hendels, 10% all day
Gettermeier’s, 10% all day

CREVE COUER-
Houlihan’s 10% all day
The Post Sports Bar & Grill, 10% lunch hours (11 am-2 pm)
Crushed Red, 10% 4 pm-close

CHESTERFIELD-
Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake, 10% all day

TOWN & COUNTRY-
Rich and Charlies Restaurant, 10% all day, dine in or carry out
Rich and Charlies Pizza, 10% all day, carry out only (not delivery)

O’FALLON-
Blue Sky, 10% all day

WELDON SPRING-
Mattingly’s, 10% 10am-close

WENTZVILLE-
The Tattooed Dog, 10% all day

LAKE OF THE OZARKS-
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, 20% all day

For more information and updates CLICK HERE! 

