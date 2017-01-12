Elton John Wants You To Make A Music Video!

The iconic Sir Elton John is in need of some music videos and he’s looking to YouTube users for some help.

The concept is called, “Elton John: The Cut.” The goal is to have people create music videos for some of the most well-known Elton John songs that came out before the days of MTV days or Friday Night Video.

According to AdWeek, Elton John said,

“One of the reasons we are doing this project with YouTube is to encourage young filmmakers to create visual ideas for these songs, and it gives us the chance to share [them] with younger fans.” “I’ve always had a passion for youth and [for] the new. This is very exciting because we’ve never seen videos for these songs.”

“Tiny Dancer”, “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets” are the songs that Elton John has chosen for this project.

Submissions close on January 23rd. Three winners will be chosen, and entries will premiere on YouTube this summer. You must be 16 or older to enter.

Get more contest details on the site.

Click here to read more!