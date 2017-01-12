CHIPs Debuts First Look on Jimmy Kimmel

On Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dax Shepard debuted the first trailer for his upcoming big-screen remake of CHIPs, which he not only stars in but also wrote and directed. Ponch is played by Michael Pena and Maya Rudolph also stars. The preview also shows Shepard’s real-life wife Kristen Bell in a supporting role and included a ton of car crashes and things blowing up. CHIPs arrives in theaters on March 24.
