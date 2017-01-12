Behind the Lyrics with John Legend, Neil Diamond and Michael Bublé

In case you missed it, during Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon aired a new segment called “Behind the Lyrics” in which he had musicians jokingly explain the their hit songs.
John Legend revealed that his song “All of Me” was originally written as a jingle for Olive Garden, Neil Diamond dished that the lyric “good times never seem so good” in “Sweet Caroline” is a “lie” and Michael Buble claimed that his song “Haven’t Met You Yet” was supposed to be a Star Wars-inspired song called “I Wish I Was Boba Fett.”