Behind the Lyrics with John Legend, Neil Diamond and Michael Bublé

January 12, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Behind the Lyrics, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, Michael Buble, Niel Diamond

In case you missed it, during Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon aired a new segment called “Behind the Lyrics” in which he had musicians jokingly explain the their hit songs.

John Legend revealed that his song “All of Me” was originally written as a jingle for Olive Garden, Neil Diamond dished that the lyric “good times never seem so good” in “Sweet Caroline” is a “lie” and Michael Buble claimed that his song “Haven’t Met You Yet” was supposed to be a Star Wars-inspired song called “I Wish I Was Boba Fett.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live