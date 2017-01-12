Aaliyah’s Greatest Hits Finally Available to Stream

January 12, 2017
Thanks to the popularity of Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, it seem as though nowadays nearly every song is available online. But that’s not always the case. Take the late singer Aaliyah’s music, for example. Besides her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing’ But a Number, the rest of her catalog has remained absent from the streaming universe.

That all changed last night (January 11th) when her greatest hits album Ultimate appeared on iTunes and Apple Music.

It’s a big move that provides subscribers with access to hits like “One in a Million,” but it’s also a curious one. Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson, who executive produced her albums, owns the rights to her entire catalogue, save Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number. He hasn’t permitted licensing Aaliyah’s music for streaming services (via Complex).

Ultimate contains songs from across her short catalog, so it’s unclear whether Aaliyah’s appearance on Apple Music will be temporary or whether the rest of her albums will eventually find their way onto the platform. In the meantime, fans and subscribers can find Ultimate here.

