Top Meal Habits of Healthy Families

I still look back and wonder how my mom worked, took care of 4 girls and still had dinner on the table every night at 5p! We rarely ate out. We maybe went out to eat once a month..maybe once every couple of months. I can’t even take care of myself and get dinner on the table! (In my defense, cooking for one is kind of a pain.) But I do make sure to have dinner with my parents at least once a week 🙂 I say all of this because of this article that says “Eating dinner together as a family is a good idea.” Duh, right? But it goes on to say:

Families who eat together stay lean together. In fact, in one study, 80 percent of kids at a healthy weight eat dinner with their families at the table compared to 55 percent of overweight kids. Families of overweight kids mostly tend to eat in family rooms, offices, or in bedrooms.

They give tips on how to get your kids to eat healthier and some meal habits of “healthy families.” Here’s a few:

1. Let them serve themselves at dinner, even when they’re young. It helps them learn portion control better than if you decide how much they get.

2. Try new foods. Turn a trip to the supermarket into a treasure hunt, and let them try to find produce they’ve never eaten before; more research shows that letting your children choose their vegetables can lead to an 80 percent increase in their consumption.

3. Put away the electronics while you eat…distracted eaters consumed 10 percent more in one sitting than they would otherwise.

4. Drink water! If you’re dehydrated, you think you are hungrier and drinking water before a meal leads to eating smaller portions!

For more tips for family dinnertime, click here.