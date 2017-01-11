The 10 Highest Paying Jobs of 2017

The start of the new year often means the start of a new career–or career path. With that in mind, Elite Daily has borrowed information from LinkedIn to compile a list of the jobs that will earn you the highest pay in 2017. Get that resume ready (or hit the books), because these are the 10 jobs you might want to pursue this year:
10 Highest Paying Jobs of the Year:
- Cardiologist – $356,000
- Radiologist – $355,000
- Anesthesiologist – $350,000
- Surgeon – $338,000
- Medical Director – $230,000
- Pathologist – $225,000
- Physician (general) – $220,000
- Hospitalist – $220,000
- Psychiatrist – $218,000
- Senior Corporate Counsel – $175,000