The 10 Highest Paying Jobs of 2017

January 11, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: doctors, healthcare, Jobs, medical, Physician
The start of the new year often means the start of a new career–or career path. With that in mind, Elite Daily has borrowed information from LinkedIn to compile a list of the jobs that will earn you the highest pay in 2017. Get that resume ready (or hit the books), because these are the 10 jobs you might want to pursue this year:
10 Highest Paying Jobs of the Year:
  1. Cardiologist – $356,000
  2. Radiologist – $355,000
  3. Anesthesiologist – $350,000
  4. Surgeon – $338,000
  5. Medical Director – $230,000
  6. Pathologist – $225,000
  7. Physician (general) – $220,000
  8. Hospitalist – $220,000
  9. Psychiatrist – $218,000
  10. Senior Corporate Counsel – $175,000

Click here to read more!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live