Road Icing Safety Tips to Remember

The weather is nice now, but come late Thursday evening we may run into another ice storm that could catch people during high traffic times.

Here is a list of what to do when driving on ice covered roads and remember be safe out there:

1. Reduce your speed. You don’t have the skill to drive at normal speeds on icy roads.

2. Don’t drive on icy roads, if you don’t have to. We can’t strain this concept enough. If the roads are bad just stay in side where it’s warm and cozy.

3. Wear your seat belt. Don’t get in a hurry to get home and forget to buckle up.

4. Go easy on your brakes. Sliding wheels are uncontrollable, so be in control of how much you are tapping on the brakes.

5. Don’t stop for accidents or stranded vehicles along an icy roadway. Being a Good Samaritan is a noble thing, but on an icy road, it can cause more problems than it solves.

6. Avoid hills or other dangerous roads during icy conditions. Obviously this should be a no brainer, but what you may think is a small slope is an ice covered hill. So take it slow.

7. Icy road accidents happen in multiples. If you do happen to get in an accident, make sure you know the correct precautions to take and be aware of other accidents around you. Click here to find out what to do if you are in an accident.

Click here for more safety tips.