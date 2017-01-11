Real-Life Golden Girls Have Been Friends & Roommates for 50 Years

For five decades, 76 year-old Barbra Fletcher and her roommates Nancy Fassett, 85, and Margaret Sugg, 87, have lived under one roof – supporting each other through career changes, relationships and all of life’s travels.

Fletcher told People, “We all got along pretty much from the beginning,” Sugg says of the trio’s meeting in a group home in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., in the late 1960s.

“It was built in that we all enjoyed the same things – cocktail parties, politics, movies and the theater,” Fletcher adds.

At the time, the three women never would have guessed they’d remain together for decades.

“I think we thought we would live together for a couple of years and then we’d get another job or get married or something like that,” Fletcher says. “But none of that ever happened – we’re still together.”

“And likely to remain so!” Sugg, a former congressional staffer from North Carolina, adds. “We consider ourselves a family after all this time.”

In October 2014, the trio said goodbye to their home in Bethesda and moved in to Asbury Methodist Village, a retirement community in nearby Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Since then, they’ve been making good use of the wet bar they installed before moving in to entertain friends and neighbors.

“Our neighbors are really friendly and we feel like we’ve known them forever,” Fletcher says. “It feels like being in the south where people just pop in.”

Many of these visitors often tend to ask the question the ladies have been answering for years: How have you lived together for so long and not killed each other?

“I think that’s the thing we hear the most,” Fletcher says, “that people can’t believe we have managed to live together for this long and remain friends. We can’t explain it but we feel lucky that we have.”

“Having the friendship of these women and being able to rely on them all the time makes for a really happy experience,” she says.

