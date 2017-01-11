Meteorologist & Dad’s Best Response To Daughter

January 11, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: dad, Meteorologist, parenting, teenager, weatherman

Dads and meteorologists usually aren’t considered cool, but one weatherman with a teenage daughter is going viral this week for savagely burning her in a text message. Chris Holcomb, chief meteorologist at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, predicted snow during one of his broadcasts last week.

His daughter Claire, a college-bound 18-year-old, then texted him, “The weather app says it’s not going to snow.” Holcomb clapped back, “Thank you. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college.”

His zing of a response has since gone viral with more than 50,000 retweets. Check out what the witty fans of twitter had to say:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live