Meteorologist & Dad’s Best Response To Daughter

Dads and meteorologists usually aren’t considered cool, but one weatherman with a teenage daughter is going viral this week for savagely burning her in a text message. Chris Holcomb, chief meteorologist at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, predicted snow during one of his broadcasts last week.

His daughter Claire, a college-bound 18-year-old, then texted him, “The weather app says it’s not going to snow.” Holcomb clapped back, “Thank you. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college.”

His zing of a response has since gone viral with more than 50,000 retweets. Check out what the witty fans of twitter had to say: