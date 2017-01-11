LIST: The 10 Fast Food Chains With The Most Most Devoted Fans

I’ve been meaning to get out to the new Hi-Pointe Drive-In and try out what everyone is telling me is one of the best burgers in town.

We love good fast food here on the show and were interested to find out we’re not alone. A new study found the fast food chains that have the most devoted fans. The rankings are based on what percentage of people would recommend the chain to friends and family, minus the people who would discourage other people from going there.

And the chain with the best fans is . . . Panera Bread. (or The Bread Co. as we call it here)

The rest of the top 10 are: Culver’s . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Chick-fil-A . . . Five Guys . . . Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza . . . Subway . . . Whataburger . . . Rubio’s . . . and Baja Fresh.

For sit-down chain restaurants, the three with the most devoted fans are Texas Roadhouse . . . Bonefish . . . and Longhorn Steakhouse.

