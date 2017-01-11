FIRST LOOK: “Cars 3… Lightning Strikes” The Extended Look

Greg Hewitt January 11, 2017
Of all of the movies due out this summer, this is the one I’m really excited about seeing.

“Cars 3”, the third installment in the ‘Cars franchise, is scheduled to be released on June 16th.

“Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game he will need the help of eager young female race technician Cruz Ramirez. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet, he will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage against his new rival, Jackson Storm.

I’m ready…are you?

