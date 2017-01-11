Female Artists Make “Most Fashionable” List

Harper’s Bazaar is marking its 150th anniversary by naming its 150 most fashionable female celebrities of all time.

Madonna is on the cover of the February issue as well as on the “most fashionable” list, where she’s joined by the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Adele, Gwen Stefani, Lupita Nyong’o, Amal Clooney,

Kristen Stewart, Kate MIddleton, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Naomi Campbell, among others.

The group of 150 was chosen by the editors from the magazine’s 32 editions worldwide.

Click here to see the full gallery of photos.