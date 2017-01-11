Artists Respond as President Barack Obama Says Goodbye

By Robyn Collins

President Barack Obama got emotional as he delivered a final farewell to America on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Paying tribute to his wife and family, the man and the country were moved as Obama spoke. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” he said of the outgoing First Lady. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.”

Recounting highlights of his presidency, Obama shared, “If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history.”

“If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons programme without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11…

“If I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens, you might have said our sights were set a little too high.”

The entertainment world took to the internet to honor the man and capture the moment.

Check out a few of their reactions to the farewell address below. #FarewellObama

Good-bye Mr. President! 🇺🇸There will never be another one like you! 🙏🏻 Barack Obama you are a King amongst Men. 👑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Me right now 🙏🏻 twitter.com/sallykohn/stat… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 11, 2017

"Change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.” — @POTUS… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell —

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Damn. This speech. I'm a mess. —

Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 11, 2017