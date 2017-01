Love Connection is coming back and my fake BFF Andy Cohen is hosting!!! I’m so excited! It will air on Fox this summer.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” said Cohen.

Yes! I hope he brings back the “We’ll be back in two and two”

Let me help you find LOVE! I’m hosting the new revival of #LoveConnection coming soon to @FOXTV! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 11, 2017

Read more here. Just in case you need to watch an old episode: