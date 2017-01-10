The Cost of Raising a Child in 2015

Trish January 10, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Babies, family, kids, lifestyle

Thinking about having a kid? It’ll cost you about a quarter-million dollars–not counting college tuition. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the average cost of raising a child born in 2015 at $233,610 before that youngster turns 18.  Ouch.  This is based on a middle-income, married couple with two children in 2015. They say you can expect to spend between $12,350 and nearly $14,000 a year, on average, to raise a child.

The biggest expenses were housing, food and child care. And teenagers are more expensive than toddlers. For example, it costs 22 percent more to feed a 15-year-old than it does to feed a 6-year-old on an annual basis.

For more info, click here.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live