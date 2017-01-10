The Best Guilty-Pleasure Movie of All Time

Legally Blonde fans will definitely want to “bend and snap” for this news: A new survey from Canada finds that the Reese Witherspoon chick flick is the most popular guilty-pleasure movie of all time. The survey from Hill + Knowlton Strategies found that Legally Blonde was named the top guilty-pleasure flick among all demographics, including women, men, millennials, and seniors. The survey was conducted in anticipation of January 16–a.k.a. “Blue Monday,” considered to be the most depressing day in the Northern Hemisphere. Seventy-three percent of Canadians said watching a movie is their favorite way to cheer up on such gloomy days. Here are the movies that made the top three among guilty-pleasure films:

Legally Blonde Dumb and Dumber Mamma Mia!

And here are Canadians’ favorite tearjerkers: