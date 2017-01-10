Royal Caribbean Is Hiring Someone to Cruise the World

January 10, 2017 2:24 PM
This maybe one of those long shot jobs, but if you are retired or just looking for a different job, this could be your “why not now?” kind of opportunity!

But for those who have connotations of fetching coffee or stuffing envelopes, Royal Caribbean is redefining “internship” as “intern (paid to spend three weeks aboard a cruise) ship”.

The cruise line’s new intern-ship program will hire one lucky person for three weeks this summer to documenting their journey for Instagram. The only qualifications be that the intern know their way around the social network—the listing advertises an “extensive knowledge of all 23 filters”—have the ability to capture a great shot and own a smartphone. Inquisitive nature and love of storytelling would be great, too.

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The intern will board three different cruise ships and visit New York, the Caribbean, Asia and the Mediterranean. Royal Caribbean will cover all travel, accommodation and daily expenses for the intern in addition to a $3,700 (£3,000) cash prize.

However, the company is quick to note that a uniform is not included in this position. The intern will be expected to bring their own swimsuit and flip-flops.

Anyone older than 21 is eligible to apply for the internship. To apply, it’s only necessary to tag an Instagram vacation photo or video with both @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ExtraordinaryExplorer. Submissions will be judged by a panel of travel bigwigs who will then choose the winner.

For those who want a photography brush-up before submitting their pictures, be sure to check out our guide to taking the perfect travel Instagram.

The application period closes January 31. Find out more on Royal Caribbean.

