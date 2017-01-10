‘Old People Names’ We Actually Love for Babies

It’s funny when someone refers to a name as an “old person name” considering that the old person in question had to have been a baby at some point, but we digress. There are a ton of — let’s call them “outdated” — names that may at first glance make your friends think you’re giving birth to a 79-year-old, but are actually extremely adorable.
If you’re willing to go retro, scroll through for 50 “old people” names for your baby.
Boys
Arthur
Barney
Calvin
Conrad
Dale
Declan
Desmond
Edmund
Emmett
Felix
Frederick
Gus
Harvey
Henry
Humphrey
Julius
Leonard
Lawrence
Milo
Otis
Ralph
Seymour
Sidney
Walter
Wilson
Girls
Adelaide
Alma
Beatrice
Clara
Cora
Elsie
Ethel
Harriet
Ida
Iris
Kay
Loretta
Lucy
Mabel
Matilda
May
Millie
Olive
Pearl
Penelope
Ruth
Thelma
Vera
Viola
Willa