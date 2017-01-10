‘Old People Names’ We Actually Love for Babies

It’s funny when someone refers to a name as an “old person name” considering that the old person in question had to have been a baby at some point, but we digress. There are a ton of — let’s call them “outdated” — names that may at first glance make your friends think you’re giving birth to a 79-year-old, but are actually extremely adorable.

If you’re willing to go retro, scroll through for 50 “old people” names for your baby.

Boys

Arthur

Barney

Calvin

Conrad

Dale

Declan

Desmond

Edmund

Emmett

Felix

Frederick

Gus

Harvey

Henry

Humphrey

Julius

Leonard

Lawrence

Milo

Otis

Ralph

Seymour

Sidney

Walter

Wilson

Girls

Adelaide

Alma

Beatrice

Clara

Cora

Elsie

Ethel

Harriet

Ida

Iris

Kay

Loretta

Lucy

Mabel

Matilda

May

Millie

Olive

Pearl

Penelope

Ruth

Thelma

Vera

Viola

Willa