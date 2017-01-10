Jon Bon Jovi Is Looking For An Opening Act In St. Louis!

As one of Rock’s biggest bands, Bon Jovi’s legacy is as much about giving back as it is about anthemic performances and box-office-smashing tours. In that spirit, Jon Bon Jovi today announced on Facebook Live an opening act contest that allows bands to upload an audition for the chance to open an arena date on Bon Jovi’s upcoming 2017 This House Is Not For Sale.

Those chosen will demonstrate that they have the sound, style, and substance to open an arena show. A different artist(s) will open for Bon Jovi.

Jon Bon Jovi said, “Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

TO ENTER: Bands will upload audition videos beginning now at www.bonjovi.com or the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date. All musicians who are selected as tour openers will be featured across Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s Facebook pages. For rules, visit http://livemu.sc/OACRules.

Winners will be notified they have won on the following date.

First round of participating dates – winners announced on or about January 27, 2017:

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC – concert on February 8, 2017

Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA – concert on February 10, 2017

BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL – concert on February 12, 2017

Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL – concert on February 14, 2017

BJCC in Birmingham, AL – concert on February 16, 2017

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – concert on February 18, 2017

Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO – concert on February 19, 2017