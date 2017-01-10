Ben Affleck Gushes Over Jennifer Garner & Taylor Swift on Ellen

Trish January 10, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ben Affleck opened up about being a “ladies’ man” of sorts on today’s episode of Ellen, heaping praise upon estranged wife Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift while discussing what it’s like raising his preteen daughter Violet. “I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney channel, and we go to Taylor Swift concerts. And that’s my life,” Affleck said–not that he’s complaining.

 

Despite gushing over T-Swift, Affleck found it hard to name three of her songs in a game of “5 Second Rule,” guessing, “Uh… 1989? ‘I Still Love You?’ The John Mayer thing?”

