What Is Missouri’s Most Popular Netflix Show?

What is your favorite binge-worthy show right now?

Take a look at this map that highspeedinternet.com came out with that shows what each states favorite Netflix show was in 2016.

Missouri’s favorite show to stream was the American political thriller television series, ‘Scandal’.

Illinois was streaming ‘Making A Murder’ an American documentary that explores the story of Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder.

The most popular @netflix shows in every state somehow make total sense pic.twitter.com/74PRhqxbxW — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) January 6, 2017

Looks like here in Midwest, all we need is developing crime story with a vast majority of drama to keep us curious!