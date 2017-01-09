The Pageant Makes List Of Best Venues In the World

Have you been to The Pageant sometime in the last year? If you have, you can now say that you have been to one of the top-ranked concert venues in the world!

According to the STL Today and music industry trade publication reports, The Pageant was ranked number 7 in top venues in the world.

Here are the top ten venues that made the list:

1. House Of Blues Boston, 323,165

2. Webster Hall, New York, 279,090

3. 9:30 Club, Washington, DC, 275,625

4. Terminal 5, New York, 259,728

5. Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium, 235,327

6. First Avenue, Minneapolis, 206,103

7. The Pageant, St. Louis, 185,178

8. Ogden Theatre, Denver, 184,077

9. The Wilbur Boston, MA, 183,435

10. Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn 165,789

