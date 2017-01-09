Mariah Explains NYE Diaster..Again

Trish January 9, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Music, new years eve

Mariah Carey is once again attempting to set the record straight about her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. On Sunday, she tweeted an audio clip in which she explains. I don’t think she’s going to live this down for a long time. I kinda feel sorry for her. She also promised to explain things “in greater detail than I can give here” eventually, but said she’s going to focus on her March tour with Lionel Richie (click here for St. Louis show info)  and “going to take a break from media moments, social media moments” in the meantime.

 

