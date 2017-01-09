Jimmy Fallon’s Golden Globe Open

ICYMI: Jimmy Fallon opened the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday Night with a pre-taped, La La Land-inspired musical segment that featured appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake…(Overall I thought he was pretty good/entertaining. I didn’t fall off my chair laughing at Jimmy but it was decent)…here’s the “taped” open:

Then Fallon took the stage and the prompter failed. So he kind of stumbled his way through… “I can think of something,” he joked. “Cut to Justin Timberlake please.” Fallon proceeded by taking a swipe at President-elect Donald Trump

And one more thing….did you notice that Brad Pitt received a huge round of applause as he made a surprise appearance onstage to present at the ceremony?? I had to rewind and watch again to make sure, hmmmm what does that mean??? Us Weekly reports that it was his first awards show since splitting from estranged wife Angelina Jolie