Do This One Thing To Boost Your Brain Function

This is one of those things you enjoyed doing as a kid and you can still enjoy now. Take a nap!

Older adults who napped for exactly an hour after lunch showed improved memory and ability to tackle certain mental tasks, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The study followed nearly 3,000 adults ages 65 and older, who were asked to do basic math problems, memorize and remember words and draw geometric shapes after a snooze. Those who slept for less or more than an hour didn’t perform as well as those who dozed for 60 minutes, while participants “who didn’t nap, took short naps or very long naps had declines in their mental abilities that were up to six times greater than those who slept for an hour in the afternoon.” The downside?

Scientists couldn’t prove a cause-and-effect relationship between a nap and mental boosts, and there’s no word on whether this boost might also work for younger people who love napping.

