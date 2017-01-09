Ben & Jerry’s Reported New Flavor Sounds Delish

January 9, 2017 1:31 PM
We all scream for ice cream, but we’ll go absolutely mad for Ben & Jerry’s upcoming bourbon-infused frozen treat.

According to an Instagram post from Candy Hunting, Ben & Jerry’s Urban Bourbon ice cream will hit supermarket freezer sections in the next couple of months.

The flavor features burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon caramel swirls.

