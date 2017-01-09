Ben & Jerry’s Reported New Flavor Sounds Delish

We all scream for ice cream, but we’ll go absolutely mad for Ben & Jerry’s upcoming bourbon-infused frozen treat.
According to an Instagram post from Candy Hunting, Ben & Jerry’s Urban Bourbon ice cream will hit supermarket freezer sections in the next couple of months.
The flavor features burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon caramel swirls.
You heard it here first! New Urban Bourbon Ben & Jerry's will hit the freezer aisle in a few months! The flavor features burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon caramel swirls. Stay tuned for a second new Ben & Jerry's flavor!