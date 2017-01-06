Who Will Win at The Golden Globes?

January 6, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: actors, actress, Golden Globes, Movies

Hollywood’s televised awards season kicks off in earnest Sunday night with the consistently boozy and entertaining Golden Globes telecast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon at 7 pm/8ct. So what films and actors will walk (or, likelier, stumble) away with hardware? Here are the UPI’s predictions in several major categories (click on link for nominees):

  • Best Film (Drama): Moonlight
  • Best Film (Comedy or Musical): La La Land
  • Best Actor in a Drama: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Best Actress in a Drama: Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical: Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

