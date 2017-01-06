Who Will Win at The Golden Globes?

Hollywood’s televised awards season kicks off in earnest Sunday night with the consistently boozy and entertaining Golden Globes telecast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon at 7 pm/8ct. So what films and actors will walk (or, likelier, stumble) away with hardware? Here are the UPI’s predictions in several major categories (click on link for nominees):
- Best Film (Drama): Moonlight
- Best Film (Comedy or Musical): La La Land
- Best Actor in a Drama: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Best Actress in a Drama: Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical: Emma Stone, La La Land
- Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences