Who Will Win at The Golden Globes?

Hollywood’s televised awards season kicks off in earnest Sunday night with the consistently boozy and entertaining Golden Globes telecast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon at 7 pm/8ct. So what films and actors will walk (or, likelier, stumble) away with hardware? Here are the UPI’s predictions in several major categories (click on link for nominees):

Best Film (Drama): Moonlight

Best Film (Comedy or Musical): La La Land

Best Actor in a Drama: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actress in a Drama: Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

