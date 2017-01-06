VIRAL VIDEO: A Mom Hides from Her Kids So She Can Eat Licorice

Greg Hewitt January 6, 2017 7:56 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Mom's hidden snacks, Viral Video

As the parent of three kids ages 11, 7 and 6, I can completely relate to this.

A mom in Utah who has two-year-old QUADRUPLETS needed a break the other day.

So like any parent who just needs a quick respite from the chaos of parenting young kids,  she locked herself in her walk-in pantry so she could eat a piece of licorice in peace.

The video she posted of it is blowing up online. (Don’t miss the part near the end when she checks the gap at the bottom of the door to see if they’re gone.)

Have you ever hidden from your kids to enjoy a candy treat in private?

 

