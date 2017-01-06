Uncle Makes The Best First Impression

January 6, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: family, Impressions, newborns, uncle

Becoming an aunt or uncle for the first time is a big deal, and for Grant & Iris Kessler it was a special occasion.

18-year-old Grant decided that meeting his newest family member was a pretty big moment in his life, and this wasn’t just a typical trip to the hospital. He dressed in full suit and tie for the newborn’s big arrival.

His sister Iris tweeted out a picture of his attire. The reason Grant got all dressed up, was perfect:

You may have heard, “first impressions last,” and we think Grant made a lasting one on his new niece or nephew.

